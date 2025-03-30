Cowboys Country

Could Cowboys really trade Micah Parsons if extension talks stall?

Micah Parsons is in negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys on a new contract, but if it doesn't materialize, a trade could be an option.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks onto the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks onto the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys could face a conundrum when it comes to star linebacker Micah Parsons and his contract situation.

Parsons, 25, is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal after the Cowboys picked up his option. Since entering the league, Parsons has grown towards becoming the best linebacker in the NFL, and he wants to be paid like one.

If an agreement cannot be reached, The 33rd Team writer Tyler Brooke thinks Parsons could be traded by the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gestures to the bench against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gestures to the bench against the Washington Commanders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"After signing Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to record-breaking extensions last season, the Cowboys are now dealing with a first-time head coach, a roster with multiple question marks at key positions, and less than $40 million in cap space for 2026 despite multiple key players hitting free agency," Brooke writes.

"Micah Parsons is one of those players in the final year of his contract, and after the start of his career, he's on pace to be the league's highest-paid pass rusher. The question is, after already paying Dak and CeeDee, are the Cowboys willing to reset the market for a third-star player?"

The more the Cowboys spend on others, the harder it will be to build a complete team, and that's another obstacle the team faces with the next few years coming up.

The Cowboys are eager to ink Parsons to an extension, but if that doesn't materialize, a trade should be very much in the cards, as Dallas would be able to re-tool with a boat load of high draft picks and potential cap space.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after the game against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after the game against the New York Giants. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

