Cowboys make 5 moves to reach NFL 90-man roster limit with exemption
The Dallas Cowboys are just days away from kicking off rookie minicamp and welcoming the next group of potential stars. To make room for the Cowboys' rookies and undrafted free agents, the team had to make some difficult decisions.
On Wednesday, with April coming to an end, the team made five roster moves to reach the 90-man NFL limit. And they used every trick in the book.
Dallas released running back Malik Davis, linebacker Brock Mogensen, offensive guard Jack Anderson, and offensive tackle Earl Bostick. With the way the Cowboys drafted, these positions were places to watch for roster casualties.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys go for offensive star in way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
But that's not all. The team also used the International Exemption for defensive tackle Denzel Daxon, according to Tommy Parrish of DallasCowboys.com. It is the second straight year that Dallas has used the exemption on Daxon, who was born in The Bahamas.
With the international exemption, Daxon can be added to the practice squad as an extra member at the end of training camp. The Cowboys previously had international offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón from Mexico on the practice squad for three years.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys listed among 5 most improved teams following 2025 NFL draft
The Cowboys are set to officially kick off rookie minicamp on Friday, May 2, and run through the weekend to wrap it up on Sunday, May 4.
Get your popcorn ready, because there is a lot to be excited about with the 2025 draft class.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
Dallas Cowboys slighted in shocking NFC playoff prediction
3 notable cut candidates for Dallas Cowboys after NFL Draft
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries