Are the Cowboys and Dak Prescott one step closer to massive new deal?

It seems the wheels could be in motion for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback to land a new deal.

Tyler Reed

The Dallas Cowboys are never out of the spotlight. After finishing a grueling contract negotiation with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the franchise is now putting all of its focus on a new deal with quarterback Dak Prescott. As the season inches closer and closer, getting a deal done as soon as possible is exactly what both sides want to see.

It now seems like that the deal will soon become a reality.

On Thursday, Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys reported that a deal could be imminent with the former Pro Bowl quarterback and the Cowboys.

But there is an effort to get something done before Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

And, per a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations, progress has been made during talks with Prescott and the Cowboys and a deal is closer than it has been.

Clarence Hill

Getting the deal done now could save the franchise from yet another headache if they allow Prescott to bet on himself. Another season with Prescott being among the top three in every statistical category would spell trouble for a franchise that continues to  with its star players.

Hopefully, the franchise can get this behind them and will not have to worry about paying other big stars soon.

*checks notes; oh yeah, Micah Parsons is due for his massive deal soon. The drama shall forever continue in Dallas.

