Dallas Cowboys' Dalvin Cook plan addressed by Mike McCarthy
Since the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys running game has been at the center of much criticism.
Dallas lost Tony Pollard in free agency and failed to take advantage of a loaded free agent running back class to replace him. Instead, they called on an old friend in Ezekiel Elliott.
During training camp, the team added veteran running back Dalvin Cook.
Cook signed to the practice squad and two weeks into the regular season the calls for him to join the active roster are growing. The Cowboys rushing attack continues to underwhelm and lack consistency, and people are calling for a change.
Unfortunately, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't seem to think an immediate change is necessary.
During his Wednesday press conference, McCarthy discussed the team's running game and showed no indication that Dalvin Cook is in the plan yet.
"Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys need more attempts at running back with their running back by committee before truly accessing their running game with Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn," Clarence Hill of All City DLLS.
"It doesn't appear Dalvin Cook is in the plan just yet."
How long is it going to take?
At some point, you have to accept the reality that two unproven backs who have failed to produce and a veteran running back on the decline is just not the answer.
You signed a four-time Pro Bowler. Give him a shot.
