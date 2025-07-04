Dallas Cowboys' Day 3 rookie should obviously steal a starting job
The Dallas Cowboys certainly put together an interesting NFL draft, filling some prominent needs while also landing a coupe of players who could be big-time sleepers.
For the latter, fifth-round running back Jaydon Blue is an obvious candidate, and a legitimate argument can be made that he should have gone much higher in the draft.
Nevertheless, the Cowboys were able to nab him with the 149th overall pick, and with Dallas' backfield in shambles heading into 2025, it would actually be surprising if he doesn't take over the starting halfback job at some point during the season.
Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry at Texas last season, also catching 42 passes for 368 yards and six scores.
The 21-year-old has the potential to be a terrific all-purpose back on the professional level, and let's face it: Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders do not exactly comprise stiff competition for him. Especially not at this stage of Sanders' career.
This was a very deep running back draft, so in any other year, Blue may have been a Day 2 selection, perhaps in the third round. He is an incredibly talented playmaker who could bring some explosiveness to a Cowboys offense that sorely needs it, and you should expect Dallas to give him ample opportunities during training camp and preseason.
You could even go as far to say that it would be disappointing if Blue does not become the Cowboys' featured back in Year 1. Unless Williams finally breaks out or Sanders reinvents himself, expect Blue to separate himself as Dallas' top running back in the fall.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back
Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster
Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car
PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc