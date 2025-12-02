Cowboys' Javonte Williams chasing history in Week 14 vs Lions

When the 2025 offseason began, the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a starting running back on their roster.

They filled that hole with former Denver Broncos second-round pick Javonte Williams, who had shown promise as a rookie, but had been slowed by knee injuries over the past few years. Dallas believed he was a perfect fit, but his 3.7 yards per attempt from the previous season led to concerns about his viability.

MORE: Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys 'best shot' to make NFL playoffs

After 12 games, Williams has put together the best season of his career, and he’s closing in on a major milestone. With 955 yards rushing, Williams needs just 45 yards to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

Javonte Williams needs 45 yards for his first 1,000-yard season. pic.twitter.com/SHCgUyIJid — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 2, 2025

The previous high for Williams was during his rookie campaign in 2021, when he ran for 903 yards and four touchdowns. In addition to topping his personal best in yardage, he’s doubled his high for rushing touchdowns with eight.

MORE: Cowboys' offensive playmakers causing jealousy among other NFL executives

Javonte Williams is the steal of the offseason

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Williams has been a steal for the Cowboys, who signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal. Despite his low salary, compared to other veteran starters, Williams has over-delivered.

MORE: George Pickens drops bold ‘inevitable’ message about role in Cowboys offense

He’s currently sixth in the league in yardage and touchdowns and fifth in first downs. Williams has even added some production in the passing game with 31 receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Outside of his work as a runner and receiver, Williams has gained popularity among the fan base for his willingness to deliver blocks in pass protection. It’s easy to see why the coaching staff is so fond of him, and they’ll surely be as excited as anyone when he eclipses the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

Cowboys down two key players in initial injury report for Week 14 vs Lions

Dak Prescott's NFL MVP odds skyrocket amid Cowboys' 3-game surge

Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

Cowboys' latest roster move could be bad sign for fan-favorite rookie