Dallas Cowboys defense isn't just bad it's historically bad
The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed yet again by the Baltimore Ravens. The score may have looked close if you didn’t watch the game, but for those who had the misfortune of watching, it was clear that it wasn’t much of a contest.
The Cowboys gave up 274 rushing yards on 45 attempts and allowed three rushing touchdowns. What's concerning is the Cowboy's season totals don't even match those numbers.
What's even more concerning is, according to ESPN research, the Cowboys' defense isn't just bad it's historically one of the worst in franchise and NFL history.
SEE MORE: CeeDee Lamb & other wide receiver holdouts struggling early in season
MORE: Consecutive losses reveal a void of leadership in Dallas
Per ESPN Research, the Cowboys have allowed 557 rushing yards, the most through three games since 1963.
They have allowed 5.4 yards per carry, the worst average through three games since 1979.
They have given up eight rushing touchdowns, the most in franchise history through three games.
Dallas is definitely in trouble, and it doesn't seem like there are any quick fixes for their issues. Their only real hope might be for the front office to come to its senses and make a bold move before the trade deadline, targeting a big-name defensive tackle.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys winners & losers from Week 3 loss to Ravens
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens
Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Ravens in Week 3
CeeDee Lamb & other wide receiver holdouts struggling early in season