Dallas Cowboys defensive unit receives high praise from ESPN analyst
The Dallas Cowboys are still figuring out what to do with some major stars during contract negotiations. While the contract discussions are still ongoing, the team still has to bring it to practice while preparing for the upcoming season.
It has been a dark couple of months for the organization, so any praise would make even the strongest pessimist beam with pride.
Thankfully, Mina Kimes' latest comments are just what the doctor ordered.
During a segment on NFL Live, Kimes said it was time for the Cowboys to receive a little praise and that praise is for the defense. One of the pillars of the NFL Live brand, Kimes, gushed about the pass rusher in Dallas, led by Micah Parsons.
Kimes also mentioned that new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer will be a significant factor in how the Cowboys perform this coming season.
The only question of concern for the defensive unit from Kimes was the run defense.
One player that could solve the run defense issues would be second-year defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Smith will need to turn the corner during training camp, and with that, he could be the anchor in the middle that the front office always hoped he could be.
However, this Cowboys defense could be a special group to watch this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
The Replacements: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Tough D: Looking at the best defender the Cowboys will face each week in 2024
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader