Matt Eberflus 'held in high regard' for Cowboys defensive coordinator role, per report
Correction: The original version of this post used information that was later retracted from the reporter. It has been updated to reflect the latest information.
The Dallas Cowboys head coaching search has ended with Brian Schottenheimer being hired to take over for Mike McCarthy.
Now, it is time for his staff to come together. NFL insider Ed Werder initially reported former Cowboys assistant Matt Eberflus was hired as defensive coordinator. Werder would retract that report later, noting, as Jane Slater did initially, that Eberflus is "held in high regard" for the position, but has not been hired yet.
Eberflus, who most recently served as the head coach for the Chicago Bears, from 2022-24 is a seasoned veteran at the NFL level, spending the last 15 years in the League since being hired as the Cleveland Browns linebackers coach in 2009.
After leaving the Browns in 2010, Eberflus was hired by the Cowboys as the team's linebackers coach, where he stayed until 2017. During his time with Dallas, the Cowboys produced some of the best linebacker play in recent team history, with DeMarcus Ware and Anthony Spencer both making Pro Bowls, including a 19.5 sack season from Ware.
Eberflus was also integral in the development of Sean Lee, who finished his career as one of the best linebackers in team history. Rolando McClain also excelled under Eberflus, making 97 tackles in 2015. In 2016, Eberflus helped spearhead a Cowboys defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL against the run and No. 5 overall scoring defense, with Lean garnering a team-high 175 tackles that season.
Jaylon Smith was another development win for Eberflus, earning 81 tackles in his first season on the field in 2016, alongside a strong season from Anthony Hitchens.
Eberflus eventually left Dallas in 2018 when he was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, eventually parlaying his success there into the head coaching job with the Bears.
If officially hired by the Cowboys, Schottenheimer will hope Eberflus will have similar success during his second stint in Arlington.
