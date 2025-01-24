NFL insider defends Schottenheimer to Cowboys HC buzz
The Dallas Cowboys media is currently in a frenzy trying to figure out who the next Dallas Cowboys head coach will be.
Many Cowboys reporters believed a deal with Brian Schottenheimer was set to be done by the end of yesterday or possibly today. Then two more candidates were revealed with Rich Bisaccia and Pete Carroll, ultimately sending the media into complete disarray.
The favorite still seems to be Brian Schottenheimer, despite the widespread backlash surrounding his potential hire.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared his insight on why the Cowboys are considering Brian Schottenheimer: “There were plenty of times in the NFL when many people, smart people, thought Brian Schottenheimer would be a very good head coach. It has been a long time since that happened, but he has been the same person while collecting experience.”
Rapoport seems to be defending the Cowboys’ decision to consider Brian Schottenheimer, though he doesn’t specifically argue why Schottenheimer would be a good coach.
Instead, he’s more focused on justifying the Cowboys’ choice to include him as a candidate by reminding everyone that Schottenheimer has been considered for head coaching roles before. As Rapoport puts it, “I am not defending it as I defend it, I’m just saying maybe it is not as crazy as we all think.”
