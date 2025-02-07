Dallas Cowboys division foe already giving Jerry Jones nightmares
The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2024 NFL season at a disappointing 7-10, while watching two division foes -- the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders -- make their way to the NFC Championship.
Philadelphia came out on top, so Dallas will have to watch the Eagles and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.
Despite their loss, however, the Commanders are going to be giving Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones nightmares for the next decade.
MORE: Jerry Jones promises you the Cowboys are trying to win now, not rebuild
When speaking on the red carpet ahead of the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night in New Orleans, Jones discussed Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year.
"I get sick when I think the Cowboys have got to play him twice a year for the rest of his career," Jones said. "I would say this, we played him pretty good in Washington and we played him pretty good for a half when we got him down to Dallas. But he's a great talent, unique."
Well, get used to it, Jerry.
MORE: Cowboys Super Bowl drought roasted with Bill Belichick girlfriend joke
Dallas and Washington split the regular season series in 2024. During the two meetings, Daniels threw for 313 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, while adding 101 yards and a touchdown with his feet.
The scary part is he will only get better.
During his rookie year, Daniels finished the regular season throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added 891 yards and six scores on the ground.
It's time to bolster that defense.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys