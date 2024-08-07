Cowboys DL coach optimistic about Mazi Smith's development
Cowboys defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina met with reporters today and provided updates on second year defensive tackle Mazi Smith's progress during training camp.
Zgonina expressed optimism about Smith's adaptation to the Cowboys' defensive scheme while acknowledging the need for improved conditioning.
"He's doing good," Zgonina said. "He's learning a new style. We're a little bit different than they were last year. He's learning. He's trying new things. We're trying to get the right fit for him."
Zgonina acknowledged Smith's need to improve his conditioning after recovering from an injury, but expressed optimism about his development.
"He's doing well." Zgonina said. "He's gotta get his conditioning going because he's coming off the injury. But he's in a good spot. We just gotta keep getting better and better every day, that's why we come to training camp."
In a lighter moment, Zgonina drew a parallel between his coaching roles on the football field and in the dog show ring.
"Both I'm dealing with something I really can't control," Zgonina said. "I hope I can control, that I've coached right. Whether I coach a dog or I coach a player, I hope they respond to what I've taught them and react to it."
He further revealed that dog showing, for him, is more challenging than coaching football players.
"To me, dog showing is harder," Zgonina said. "Walking on the field as a player was so much easier. It's nerve-racking."
