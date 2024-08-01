Mazi Smith coming into his own at Dallas Cowboys training camp
It is no secret that Mazi Smith struggled during his rookie season in Dallas, and offseason shoulder surgery had many wondering whether he would ever be able to perform at the level Dallas had hoped when he was selected in the first round of the 2023 draft.
The good news is Smith showed up to camp bigger and stronger than he was as a rookie.
According to Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan, Smith is coming into camp at 310 pounds, which is a vast improvement from the 293 pounds he weighed during his first season.
After one week of training camp in Oxnard, Smith has shown some flashes of brilliance that remind everyone why he was a first-round pick.
Because Smith has shown up bigger this season and closer to his playing weight at the University of Michigan, Smith has been able to anchor the defensive line and clog up running lanes.
The team has also been giving Smith all of the first-team reps as the 1-tech, and in drills, he has been active with a strong pop out of his stance. His push off of the line of scrimmage has been impressive and a noticeable improvement.
The Cowboys coaching staff has been working diligently with Smith and helping to boost his confidence as he works towards a bounce back season.
There is still plenty of room for Smith to continue growing, but it's a positive sign to see the leap forward he has made through one week of camp.
As the Cowboys prepare for Week 2, which begins on Friday morning, it's going to be interesting to see if Smith can continue his upwards trajectory and continued development.
