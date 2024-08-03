Cowboy Roundup: Injury bug infecting camp; Mazi Smith coming into form
The Dallas Cowboys kick off the first weekend of August with another open practice session on Saturday morning, so fans can see how the team looks with the first scrimmage less than one week away.
One week from tomorrow, the Cowboys open up the preseason with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers, so things are beginning to heat up.
As we get ready to enjoy the weekend, let's check out some headlines that are making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Mazi Smith coming into form
Cowboys 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith needed a big training camp after a disappointing rookie season, and he's been coming through in a big way.
Smith has shown flashes of brillians and is getting praise from the team's coaching staff, specifically new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
We'll have to see if he continue playing at a high level through the remainder of training camp and the preseason.
MORE: Mazi Smith coming into his own at training camp
Micah Parsons among 6 Cowboys with various camp injury concerns
The injury bug has bitten the Cowboys throughout the first week of training camp, most notably costing defensive end Sam Williams his season after suffering a torn ACL.
But, in recent days, several other key Cowboys players have missed practice with various injuries and ailments.
Among the players sidelined are rookie receiver Ryan Flournoy, first-round pick Tyler Guyton, standout safety Israel Mukuamu, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, running back Deuce Vaughn, and star edge rusher Micah Parsons.
The Cowboys Wire has a breakdown of all of the injury concerns.
MORE: Cowboys tight end suffers unfortunate setback during practice
Cowboys Quick Hits
Dak Prescott offers update on CeeDee Lamb contract situation... Cowboys linked to NFL QB prospect that would set social media on fire... Jerry Jones masterplan could be to target Coach Prime-Shedeur Sanders... Troy Aikman weighs in on Dak Prescott's future with Dallas Cowboys... Jerry Jones doesn't want to talk about Cowboys' pending contracts anymore... Dak shares thoughts on whether extension with Cowboys gets done... One NFC East team 'still happy' making their QB Scrooge McDuck rich... NFL writer thinks Trey Lance can excel if Cowboys are willing to adapt... Dak Prescott's work ethic wows Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy... NFL fans react to new kickoff rules after preseason debut & it fell flat.