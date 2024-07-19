Dallas Cowboys Draft Acrobatic Receiver To Compliment CeeDee Lamb in 2025 NFL Mock
The Dallas Cowboys draft an acrobatic offensive weapon in a new 2025 NFL mock draft.
The Cowboys have a need at wide receiver, to compliment star CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite target and a contract extension looms for both. This season, look for Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert to fill in at No. 2 receiver.
But what about next season? Cooks is scheduled to be a free agent in 2025 and the Dallas Cowboys could be in the market at receiver.
Enter Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart.
Stewart’s soft hands and red zone efficiency make him an intriguing NFL prospect. Stewart's ability to track and catch deep balls, makes acrobatic catches look effortless. The Cowboys draft Stewart with the No. 14 overall selection in a new mock draft by Bleacher Report. His quick change of direction makes Stewart an interesting option to compliment Lamb.
Stewart transferred to Oregon this season from Texas A&M. He is already turning heads in a Duck uniform during offseason football practices. The addition of the electric Stewart could give Oregon the best one-two receiver punch in college football this season with returner Tez Johnson.
"I want to show that I am a jack of all trades," said Stewart. "...I can go up and get it like a big receiver, I can move like a little receiver. I've got great hands, I'm very quick, very fast."
Stewart and Johnson also earned the unique designation as the fastest two receivers on EA Sports College Football 25 video game.
With the Aggies, Stewart totaled 1,163 receiving yards and six touchdowns in two seasons, despite an early season ankle injury in 2013 that resulted in diminished production. This was during two rough seasons for the Aggies who went 12-13.
Stewart was the No.1 transfer portal receiver and ranked as a top-5 overall athlete in the portal. In Oregon's offensive scheme, the field should open up for Stewart.
Stewart has made it clear that he is trying to get as many touches at Oregon as possible. The Ducks are contenders in the Big Ten conference and College Football Playoff. An impressive season from Stewart could catapult Oregon's offense and Stewart's NFL Draft stock.