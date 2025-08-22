Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Falcons, NFL preseason Week 3: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Here’s all the information you need to watch the Dallas Cowboys' final preseason game of the year against the Atlanta Falcons.

Randy Gurzi

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 3 of the NFL preseason is here, and the Dallas Cowboys will host the Atlanta Falcons to close out their exhibition games.

The last time the Cowboys faced the Falcons, Dak Prescott suffered a torn hamstring, which ended his season. Atlanta won the game as well, adding insult to injury.

This time, the final score won't matter. Instead, both teams will be focused solely on figuring out which players will make it to their 53-man roster. Below is all the information needed to tune in and watch the action unfold.

Cowboys vs. Falcons, NFL Preseason Week 3: TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Date: Friday, August 22

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: NFL Network

Betting Odds: Dallas -2.5 | O/U: 35.5 (odds via ESPN BET)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Falcons Online

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

During the preseason, your best bet for streaming during the preseason will be with the  NFL+ app. There, you can catch the games live, while also having the option to watch replays.

Watch Cowboys vs. Falcons on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.

Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.

