Cowboys vs Falcons, NFL preseason Week 3: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Week 3 of the NFL preseason is here, and the Dallas Cowboys will host the Atlanta Falcons to close out their exhibition games.
The last time the Cowboys faced the Falcons, Dak Prescott suffered a torn hamstring, which ended his season. Atlanta won the game as well, adding insult to injury.
This time, the final score won't matter. Instead, both teams will be focused solely on figuring out which players will make it to their 53-man roster. Below is all the information needed to tune in and watch the action unfold.
Cowboys vs. Falcons, NFL Preseason Week 3: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Friday, August 22
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: NFL Network
Betting Odds: Dallas -2.5 | O/U: 35.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Falcons Online
During the preseason, your best bet for streaming during the preseason will be with the NFL+ app. There, you can catch the games live, while also having the option to watch replays.
Watch Cowboys vs. Falcons on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
