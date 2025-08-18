2 starters shockingly cut in Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction
Quarterback (3):
Dak Prescott
Will Grier
Joe Milton III
Running Back (5):
Javonte Williams
Jaydon Blue
Deuce Vaughn
Phil Mafah
Hunter Luepke
Wide Receiver (6):
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
KaVontae Turpin
Jonathan Mingo
Ryan Flournoy
Traeshon Holden
Tight End (3):
Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Offensive Line (9):
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Smith
Cooper Beebe
Tyler Booker
Terence Steele
Nate Thomas
Asim Richards
Brock Hoffman
T.J. Bass
Offensive summary
One of the first surprises in this projection is the quarterback depth chart. Joe Milton hasn't been impressive, leading to Will Grier taking the No. 2 quarterback spot.
With Dallas going three deep under center, they go thin on the offensive line. Asim Richards is the final cut, but they would bring him back to the practice squad quickly if he clears waivers. If not, La'el Collins makes sense due to his guard/tackle flexibility.
MORE: Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about Joe Milton as their backup QB?
At receiver, 2024 starter Jalen Tolbert doesn't make it. He's talented enough, but the receiver room is deeper than expected, and the Cowboys can't expose Ryan Flournoy or Traeshon Holden to waivers.
Defensive Line (9):
Micah Parsons
Osa Odighizuwa
Solomon Thomas
Dante Fowler Jr.
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Marshawn Kneeland
Sam Williams
Jay Toia
James Houston
Linebacker (5):
Kenneth Murray
Marist Liufau
Jack Sanborn
Damone Clark
Justin Barron
DeMarvion Overshown (PUP)
Cornerback (6):
DaRon Bland
Kaiir Elam
Kemon Hall
Andrew Booth
Zion Childress
C.J. Goodwin
Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel Jr., Josh Butler (PUP)
Safety (4):
Malik Hooker
Juanyeh Thomas
Israel Mukuamu
Markquese Bell
Specialists (3):
Brandon Aubrey (K)
Bryan Anger (P)
Trent Sieg (LS)
Defensive summary
The one shocker on defense is the absence of Mazi Smith. The 2023 first-round pick hasn't delivered in two years, and this coaching staff has no ties to him. Instead, they go deep at EDGE, keeping James Houston after his impressive showing during camp and the preseason.
If they wanted to keep Smith for another year, Dallas could go thin at cornerback and let C.J. Goodwin go to the practice squad to start the season, but cutting ties might be the best move. A fresh start could be exactly what he needs, and the Cowboys need to find someone who fits their scheme.
