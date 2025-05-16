Cowboys fan who makes terrible decision manages to make one even worse
NFL fans are truly the best in the world, and the Dallas Cowboys have some of the most loyal followers in all of sports.
No matter how the team performs, their fans show up no matter what city they're playing in and show their undying support. Of course, that doesn't mean there aren't occasional fans who jump off the bandwagon.
One such example is currently making the rounds on social media, but not for anything positive.
MORE: Cowboys hit with another unfair low grade for 2025 NFL offseason
Instead, he's making the rounds for covering up a questionable tattoo with a far worse tattoo.
Switching from being a Cowboys fan to a Kansas City Chiefs fan screams "bandwagon fan." We've all seen these fans, who claim to be lifelong supporters of one team — after they began winning titles.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 schedule: Ranking every QB Dallas will play this season
What we don't typically see is them covering up a questionable — and massive — back tattoo with a far worse tattoo.
As if that wasn't enough of a reason to scratch your head, there's more to this story. Pausing the video while this fan still has his Cowboys tattoo reveals that it, too, was a cover-up. Perhaps it was a San Francisco 49ers tattoo celebrating the days of Joe Montana carving up the league.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys record prediction 2025: Picking each game
Dallas Cowboys schedule 2025: Ranking the 7 must-see games
NFC East predictions 2025: Where will Cowboys finish in division?
Cowboys 2025 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season
Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but that his old team is