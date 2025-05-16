Cowboys Country

Cowboys fan who makes terrible decision manages to make one even worse

This Dallas Cowboys fan lives by the mantra that sometimes the only way to fix a bed decision is by making an even worse one.

Randy Gurzi

A Dallas Cowboys fan shows off his tattoos to the crowd from a float.
A Dallas Cowboys fan shows off his tattoos to the crowd from a float. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NFL fans are truly the best in the world, and the Dallas Cowboys have some of the most loyal followers in all of sports.

No matter how the team performs, their fans show up no matter what city they're playing in and show their undying support. Of course, that doesn't mean there aren't occasional fans who jump off the bandwagon.

One such example is currently making the rounds on social media, but not for anything positive.

Instead, he's making the rounds for covering up a questionable tattoo with a far worse tattoo.

Switching from being a Cowboys fan to a Kansas City Chiefs fan screams "bandwagon fan." We've all seen these fans, who claim to be lifelong supporters of one team — after they began winning titles.

What we don't typically see is them covering up a questionable — and massive — back tattoo with a far worse tattoo.

As if that wasn't enough of a reason to scratch your head, there's more to this story. Pausing the video while this fan still has his Cowboys tattoo reveals that it, too, was a cover-up. Perhaps it was a San Francisco 49ers tattoo celebrating the days of Joe Montana carving up the league.

Dallas Cowboys fans awaiting the team to come out of the tunnel before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys fans awaiting the team to come out of the tunnel before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

