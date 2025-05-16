Cowboys 2025 schedule: Ranking every QB Dallas will play this season
The 2025 NFL schedule was released earlier this week, and the Dallas Cowboys learned they have quite the hurdle to overcome near the end of the season.
Dallas will face the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders in consecutive weeks. What makes most of those teams so difficult to beat is their quarterback.
MORE: Micah Parsons roasts Cowboys insider with 'Sinners' meme over 'handshake deal'
That said, let's look at the 14 signal-callers on the Cowboys' schedule this season and rank them from worst to first.
14. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
13. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
12. Russell Wilson, New York Giants
11. Justin Fields, New York Jets
We don't know what J.J. McCarthy brings to the table, as he didn't get a chance to play as a rookie before being injured. Bryce Young improved as the 2024 season went along, but he's still not much of a threat.
Russell Wilson isn't the player he once was, but he can still make plays. The only question is if he can hold off Jaxson Dart. Wilson started over Justin Fields in 2024 with the Steelers, but probably shouldn't have. Fields has more upside, and perhaps will finally prove that with the Jets.
10. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
9. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
8. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
7. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Bo Nix was a pleasant surprise as a rookie, leading the Denver Broncos to the playoffs. Geno Smith revived his career under Pete Carroll, and has followed him to Las Vegas.
Kyler Murray doesn't get the respect he deserves but is 2-0 against the Cowboys. They have yet to face Caleb Williams, but he was dangerous as a rookie. He also could shoot up this list once he starts working with new head coach Ben Johnson.
6. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
All four quarterbacks in this tier handed the Cowboys a loss the last time they faced them. Jordan Love was on the right side of a playoff blowout and Jared Goff and the Lions ran Dallas out of their own building in 2024.
Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts are on the schedule twice per season and have given the Dallas defense fits. Hopefully, the Cowboys' additions on the defensive line will help keep them in check
2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
The top two quarterbacks the Cowboys will face this season are both in the AFC West. Justin Herbert was tremendous in 2024 and should be even better in his second season under Jim Harbaugh. He's deadly accurate and can put up points in a hurry when he catches fire.
At No. 1, there's Patrick Mahomes, who is still the best in the NFL. Mahomes just took the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, an impressive feat considering the issues they've had at wide receiver and offensive tackle.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys record prediction 2025: Picking each game
Dallas Cowboys schedule 2025: Ranking the 7 must-see games
NFC East predictions 2025: Where will Cowboys finish in division?
Cowboys 2025 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season
Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but that his old team is