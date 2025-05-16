Cowboys hit with another unfair low grade for 2025 NFL offseason
With the 2025 NFL schedule released this week, the regular season feels closer than ever. Even with Stephen Jones refusing to close the door on more moves for the Dallas Cowboys, their training camp roster is all but set.
Dallas did plenty of work getting their roster in order. They filled holes with smart signings in NFL free agency, a solid haul in the 2025 NFL draft, and added George Pickens in a blockbuster trade.
Despite these moves, the Cowboys are still getting disrespected at a national level. The latest example is Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox handing Dallas a C+ in his latest offseason report card. Even though he gives them an A for their work in the draft, and says Pickens will be motivated to perform well, Knox says the Cowboys deserve a D+ for free agency and trades, which lowers their grade.
"The Cowboys want to see Dak Prescott healthy and playing at a Pro Bowl level again in 2025. Pairing Pickens with CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson should give Prescott a terrific trio of pass-catchers. Ideally, Pickens will perform well enough to earn an extension from his new team."
It's hard to find much criticism outside of the Brian Schottenheimer hiring. Even that's confusing since he knocks his lack of experience as a head coach before lamenting on their decision not to select Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, or Kellen Moore, none of whom have been head coaches.
The coaching hire is fair to criticize, but the Cowboys did much better in free agency and trades than a D+ — an unfairly low grade.
