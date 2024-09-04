Cowboys would agree with NFL poll, Eagles fans are the absoute worst
Dallas Cowboys fans know as well as anyone that the worst fan base in the world resides in the NFC East. For years, those who attend Philadelphia Eagles games have earned a reputation for being inhospitable.
Once again, they've lived up to this standing as they were voted the rudest fans in the NFL by agamble.com.
Their claim to infamy was that they start fights, which is just one of many reasons to avoid going to Lincoln Financial Field to watch a game.
The same fan base that once pelted a man with snowballs for wearing a Michael Crabtree jersey also chased Santa Clause out of their stadium. But that's still not the worst thing they've done.
That distinction still belongs to the classless reaction when Michael Irvin suffered a career-ending neck injury while playing in the bowels of hell known as The Vet (their previous home in Philadelphia).
Irvin was placed on a stretcher after being hit by Bobby Taylor and Tim Hauck during a game in October, 1999. While being taken off the field, Eagles' fans were cheering the injury. While Irvin had made a career of beating their favorite team, nothing excuses such an act.
Now 25 years later, it's safe to say the City of Brotherly Love still doesn't show much love at all.
