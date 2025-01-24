The Brian Schottenheimer experience would be deja vu for Cowboys fans
There’s a lot to criticism surrounding the Dallas Cowboys head coaching search, particularly their failure to interview any of the top candidates.
Instead, they’ve turned to familiar faces whose resumes seem to carry more weight based on their relationship with Jerry Jones than their actual qualifications as head coaches.
Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Chase Daniel didn’t mince words when discussing the Cowboys' head coaching search on the Scoop City podcast.
"Dallas has not gotten their coaching hire right in 35 years, and that was Jimmy Johnson," Daniel said.
He argued that the Cowboys’ coaching failures are rooted in Jerry Jones’ desire for control, suggesting, “You end up with Brian Schottenheimer because Jerry wants to pull the strings.”
Daniel also pointed to the Cowboys' decision to fire Johnson despite his success, noting, “They fricken fired Jimmy Johnson after he won back-to-back Super Bowls, and it was because Jerry Jones wanted more control.”
His remarks underscore the ongoing frustration with the Cowboys’ inability to build sustained success since Johnson’s departure.
As the search for a new head coach continues, Daniel’s comments reflect the skepticism many have about the franchise's direction as long as Jerry Jones and his family are still running the show in Dallas.
