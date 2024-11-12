Dallas Cowboys fans need to get ready for Bill Belichick
The Dallas Cowboys are in disarray and many have already turned the page to the future.
With head coach Mike McCarthy in the final year as a lame duck head coach, many are taking guesses at who could replace him.
One popular name has been Bill Belichick.
Cowboys reporter Ben Rogers sent out a warning to Cowboys fans that the time is now to prepare for Belichick to take over.
"Adding Belichick would silence the football IQ noise immediately. Instant organization credibility restoration. Much like the Parcells era," he wrote.
"You could argue that might only be short-lived. You could say the game has passed him by. Maybe that’s a decent argument. None of us know the answer to that. But that’s not the point."
He added, "To me, it’s way more likely that Jerry goes with what he knows… and in Jerry’s time in the NFL, who has more coaching credibility than 72-yr old Bill Belichick — who is available, and appears to want the gig? And no matter what anyone says internally, I’m guessing this will be a Jerry Jones decision alone. I don’t think this one will be a group brainstorm session where “no ideas are bad ones”. Where has listening to everyone in the building gotten him over all these years?
"He seems legitimately frustrated. Befuddled. It actually made me sad to see him get emotional after the Falcons loss. I think all of that is real. It’s why I love the guy. It feels like the integrity of the entire brand is at stake here. The accumulative weight of the almost 30-year drought is finally adding up. And now to complicate things further, the timing is bad too. You can’t go the route of a full-on rebuild with a $60M QB going into the 1st year of his new world record contract."
We all know that Jerry cares about the brand more than anything, so the possibility of Belichick taking over seems like a real possibility.
The question is: are the Cowboys ready for it?
