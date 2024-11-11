2 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys humiliating Week 10 loss to Eagles
Sunday was never going to be easy for the Dallas Cowboys, who were without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback suffered a hamstring tear and is likely done for the season.
That means Cooper Rush would get the start. He came into the game with a 5-1 record in his career, the one loss being in his final start — against the Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE: Cowboys fans reach new levels of desperation for quarterback situation
Rush is now 0-2 against Philly and Dallas lost what he admitted was a "must-win" game. He struggled but wasn't alone, which is why this week's winners and losers list is heavy on disappointment.
Loser: Caelen Carson, CB
This was not the best game for Caelen Carson.
The rookie cornerback was picked on throughout the day and was beaten often — especially by DeVonta Smith. Carson's night could have been worse if not for a head's up holding penalty that resuled in a five-yard gain rather than a touchdown. Jalen Hurst also underthrew Smith on a play that could have gone for a huge gain.
Carson is still a promising player but he struggled on Sunday.
Winner: DeMarvion Overshown, LB
This has been a great season for DeMarvion Overshown. Dallas was thrilled to land him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft but we had to wait a year to see what he could do after a torn ACL ended his rookie campaign.
Overshown has made up for lost time with 56 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in eight games. On Sunday, he was again making plays all over the field, starting with a tackle for no gain on the first snap of the game. Slowing down Saquon Barkley wasn't enough for him as he added a sack on 2nd-and-20 during the opening drive, setting up a 3rd-and-33.
Overshown's night ended early due to a knee injury, which will have fans holding their breath.
Loser: Ezekiel Elliott, RB
Last week, Ezekiel Elliott was left behind for disciplinary reasons as the Cowboys traveled to Atlanta. Ahead of this one, head coach Mike McCarthy claimed Elliott had a great week of practice and was ready to make up for the week off.
That's not what happened as he ended up costing his team points near the end of the first half. On first-and-goal from the six, Elliott took a handoff from Cooper Rush and fumbled the ball into the end zone. It was recovered by Cooper DeJean, ending a 13-play, 77-yard drive in disappointment.
Winner: Micah Parsons, LB
In his first game back since Week 4, Micah Parsons had a solid outing. He recorded two sacks, one of which resulted in a fumble.
Marist Liufau recovered the ball at the six, which is exactly where they were when Zeke fumbled it away. Dallas didn't do anything with the ball and had to settle for three, but that was all due to Parsons.
Loser: Cooper Rush, QB
If anyone wants to question Dak Prescott, they just need to see what the offense looked like without him this weekend.
Cooper Rush, who went 4-1 in 2022 in relief of Prescott, struggled mightily. He finished 13-of-23 for 45 yards (less than two yards per attempt). His passes were consistently low and he made no effort to stretch the field. Throw in the fumble that set up a Philadelphia touchdown and this was a game to forget for Rush.
Loser: Mike McCarthy, Coach
It's clear at this point that Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his Dallas tenure. If he's going to get a third shot as an NFL head coach, it might have to wait a while.
2024 has made McCarthy look awful. Even before Dak Prescott was injured, they were a disappointemt — and it's only gotten worse. This Sunday, he dialed up arguably the worst offensive game plan of all-time, which consisted of mainly passes of five-yards or fewer.
MORE: Mike McCarthy ‘embarrassed’ with himself after Dallas Cowboys latest loss
On top of that, he continued to look as though he lacks discipline. Sure, Dallas made Ezekiel Elliott sit in Week 9 but this week, he tried too hard to get him going. McCarthy even gave the ball back to Zeke on the very next snap following his fumble — a far cry from how anyone else gets treated.
We all know McCarthy's hands have been tied by Jerry Jones but no one is shocked that he's made life hard on McCarthy. That's why McCarthy doesn't get a pass — he took this job knowing the obstacles he would face. It's also fair to ask why anyone would take the job after this debacle.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues
4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Dallas Cowboys near top 10