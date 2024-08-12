Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys players blown away by Mike Zimmer's play-calling style

New Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is already making a big impact on the team, and his play-calling style is blowing away the players.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys defense made a big impact in the team's NFL preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening. Unfortunately, the team came away with a loss, but they gave fans a lot to get excited about.

Dallas' defense, led by new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, picked off Stetson Bennett four times.

Markquese Bell, Julius Wood, Brock Mogensen, and Eric Scott Jr. all came away with interceptions during the game, but it's Zimmer's play-calling style that really blew people away.

MORE: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown spoke about how Zimmer was calling plays on the sideline without looking at a play sheet.

That is how it should be done.

Hopefully the Cowboys can close out games in the future, but for now, the defense is on the right trajectory and looks poised to give opposing offense's problems throughout the season.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Highlight Reel: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener

How Did We Do? 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener

Can’t Win ‘Em All: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams

Walk It Back: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb

Rookie Making Impact: Marshawn Kneeland shows traits of dominant run-defender

Cowgirls: Meet Reece Allman: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News