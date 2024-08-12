Dallas Cowboys players blown away by Mike Zimmer's play-calling style
The Dallas Cowboys defense made a big impact in the team's NFL preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening. Unfortunately, the team came away with a loss, but they gave fans a lot to get excited about.
Dallas' defense, led by new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, picked off Stetson Bennett four times.
Markquese Bell, Julius Wood, Brock Mogensen, and Eric Scott Jr. all came away with interceptions during the game, but it's Zimmer's play-calling style that really blew people away.
MORE: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener
Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown spoke about how Zimmer was calling plays on the sideline without looking at a play sheet.
That is how it should be done.
Hopefully the Cowboys can close out games in the future, but for now, the defense is on the right trajectory and looks poised to give opposing offense's problems throughout the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Highlight Reel: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener
How Did We Do? 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener
Can’t Win ‘Em All: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams
Walk It Back: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb
Rookie Making Impact: Marshawn Kneeland shows traits of dominant run-defender