Cowboys legend named among best NFL players to never win Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of one of the longest Super Bowl droughts for any NFL team. While they can still brag about their five Lombardi trophies, they haven't even sniffed the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season.
Despite this, they've consistently fielded a competitive team with some of the top names the league has ever seen. That makes it a bit surprising to see them with one lone representative in a list of the 30 best players to never win a title.
MORE: Cowboys great roasts NFC East rival over apparent offseason weight gain
CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo compiled the list, and the only former Cowboys to make it was Terrell Owens. The dominant wideout spent just three years in Dallas, where the Cowboys struggled to win in the postseason. As for Owens' best chance of winning it all, DeArdo points to his one appearance in the Super Bowl, which came prior to his time with the Cowboys.
"Owens played in Super Bowl XXXIX despite suffering a severely sprained ankle and a fractured fibula in a game less than two months earlier. Owens still lapped the field, catching nine passes for 122 yards. Owens helped the Eagles stay in it, but Philadelphia's four turnovers that day loomed large in its 24-21 loss to the Patriots, who won their third Super Bowl in four years." — DeArdo, CBS Sports
T.O. was a polarizing figure, but he was one of the best the game ever saw. Dallas took a chance on him, knowing he could be a problem, hoping it could push them over the top. That didn't happen and the Hall of Famer eventually left the league without a championship.
