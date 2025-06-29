Cowboys land 'dynamic' RB in 2026 mock draft who could be missing piece
Entering the 2025 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys once again have questions surrounding the running back room. For the second straight year, Dallas ranked at the bottom of the league due to the lack of a clear-cut No. 1 man in the backfield.
Dallas enters the season with a completely revamped stable of running backs after signing veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams in free agency, while drafting Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.
The team will see how the new running back rotation works this season, but if there is still a lack of a lead back, the team could finally address the situation in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Network shared an interesting mock draft that has the Cowboys trying to find their answer in the first round with Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love.
"Could Jeremiyah Love be the missing piece to the Dallas Cowboys’ offense? Despite everyone hoping Dallas would pick a running back in 2025, Jerry Jones will not be able to say no to the most dynamic runner in this class," the article states.
Last season, Love had a breakout season with 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground, while adding 28 catches for 237 yards and two scores.
The Cowboys already have a dynamic back in Jaydon Blue, but he is unproven as a rookie. He will get opportunities in 2025, along with the rest of the team's backs, but if they don't show up and impress the coaching staff Love would be an exciting option.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, 2026.
