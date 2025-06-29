Cowboys great roasts NFC East rival over apparent offseason weight gain
The Washington Commanders were one of the hottest teams in the NFL last season. Led by former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who took over as head coach in 2024, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington made it to the NFC Championship Game.
They were unable to knock off an NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, and had to watch Philly bring home the title. Like the Cowboys, they spent much of this offseason looking for ways to improve, and that included adding a big-name receiver via trade.
While Dallas added George Pickens, who is entering his prime, the Commanders went with a more proven option as they picked up Deebo Samuel in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.
The 29-year-old Samuel has six years of experience and is set to make up to $20 million this season.
A threat as a receiver and runner, Samuel is coming off a subpar season where he recorded 806 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. He's hoping to get back on track with Washington, but has been criticized for his build.
While some are saying he put on weight, former Dallas wideout Terrell Owens went a different direction by trying to inject some comedy.
T.O. says Samuel has added weight and is "about two chicken nuggets from tipping the scale."
For what it's worth, Owens said he loves Samuel and that "he's going to do his thing." He just doesn't want to hear that the veteran is "big boned."
