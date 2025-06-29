Dallas Cowboys edge rusher sends major warning to rest of NFL
After some serious turnover this offseason along the defensive front, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to return a similar, or perhaps even better, pass rush unit to the field in 2025.
Last season, Dallas ranked No. 3 in the NFL in sacks with 52 as a team, was No. 2 in pressures with 180, and led the NFL in QB hurries, hurry percentage and pressure percentage. However, the Cowboys were also missing one of their top pass rushers for the entire year after Sam Williams went down with an injury before the start of the 2024 season.
And now, according to Williams himself, he is not only healthy and ready to get back to the field, but during a podcast appearance with Law Nation Sports, he sent a warning to the rest of the NFL, letting his opposition know that he is coming back with a vengeance.
"All that new coach, new that, this this, it doesn't matter. I'm fixing to go kill some sh*t," Williams said. "End of the story. Somebody gonna feel me, bro. I've been off of this for what, a year? They've gotta feel me. They're gonna know every game."
Adding Williams back into the fold is going to be a major win for the Cowboys' defense heading into a very difficult 2025 slate.
When healthy in 2023 for Dallas, Williams was an impact player in many respects. Though raw at the time, he did show signs of being a major force in the pass rush in his second year with the team, landing 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. He also had four sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a rookie.
Of course, having never actually been a starter for Dallas, he is going to have to compete with a talented room that has Micah Parsons, Dante Fowler, Marshawn Kneeland, Payton Turner and incoming rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku, among other pieces in the pass rush. That said, he is confident that he will give the coaching staff enough of a reason to never take him off the field.
"I just feel like I know my brothers and all my teammates, we've been going to battle every day, but this is my year. It started at camp. I've got to give them a reason to always keep me on the field, that's the main thing. Of course, we've got great players, Marshawn (Kneeland) and (Donovan Ezeiruaku), and all of these players, but it's different for me. I feel ike me just being the way that I am and those younger guys competing, it's not going to do anything but make the team better."
Currently, Williams is slated as a backup to Dante Fowler on most depth chart projections.
However, if he can take that type of mentality and apply it to his play on the field at a consistent level, he could be one of the Cowboys' biggest impact players in 2025.
