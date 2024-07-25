Jerry Jones addresses Dak Prescott's future with Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are kicking training camp into full gear this week and the introductory press conference with Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, and Mike McCarthy got us underway.
The presser started with a question about Jerry Jones' ongoing paternity case, which delayed the press conference by a day, but the conversation finally went to football.
Of course, the media had plenty of questions about the contract situations with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
When it comes to Prescott, there have been questions about the star quarterback's future with the team. If a deal is not reached by the end of the season, Prescott will hit the open market with a bidding war likely to ensue.
Jones addressed the future of Prescott in Big D and provided some optimism.
“I do not think that this will be Dak’s last year with the Cowboys — at all,” he said.
Some reports indicate Prescott's new deal could be worth an eye-popping $60 million per year.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He has shown that he is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and now it is only a matter of time until he is paid like one.
We will just have to wait and see if Jerry is actually committed to being the main to write the check.
