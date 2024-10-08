Dallas Cowboys have to fix a glaring issue hindering the team
The Dallas Cowboys picked up their third win on the season when they took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. However, there seemed to be a massive issue that this team has to fix immediately.
The Cowboys were penalized 11 times in their Sunday night showdown with the Steelers. Now, it's not that the officials just had it out for the Cowboys, as the Steelers had eight penalties. However, the Cowboys having more penalties than their opponents seems to be a common theme.
The Cowboys lead the league in penalties with 53. Now, the worst part of this stat may be that 44% of the Cowboys penalties are happening on third down. Another statistic that is hard to look at is rookie tackle Tyler Guyton is at the top of the league with six penalties called against him.
Guyton's start to the season has been less than ideal, but he isn't to blame for all 53 penalties against the team. The Cowboys must clean this up, or it will cost them in more than one game this season.
