Cowboys G has hilarious, NSFW reaction to Jalen Tolbert game-winner
Jalen Tolbert had two chances to win the game for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The first was on third-and-goal when he was targeted by Dak Prescott at the back of the end zone. Tolbert went to the ground trying to catch the low pass and came up visibly injured.
He stayed in the game despite struggling to walk and was the one who wound up catching the game-winner on fourth down. This capped off a huge night for the third-year pro and was considered "miraculous" by starting left guard Tyler Smith.
MORE: Rico Dowdle had the best performance by a Cowboys RB in over a year
Smith, who had to move to left tackle due to an injury suffered by Tyler Guyton, dropped an NSFW response to the play. However, he quickly corrected his choice of words and dove back into his praise for Tolbert.
With the way Tolbert was limping, it appeared he had injured his leg, but Smith broke the news that it was the mid-section where he suffered the damage. Being able to shake off an injury to such a sensitive area was "unbelievable" to the big man.
Not only is Smith's reaction to Tolbert fighting through the pain comedy gold but the look on his face as he imagines fighting through such pain is excellent.
Tolbert, who was asked to step up in the absence of Brandin Cooks, led the team with 87 yards on seven receptions. He's in the midst of his best season as a pro and seems to be gaining more confidence with every target.
