Cowboys hilariously send DeMarcus Ware text meant for DeMarcus Lawrence
The Dallas Cowboys are a dysfunctional franchise. No one is going to argue that, but you would still expect the team to know who is on their roster. Luckily, there is some humor in this mistake.
Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware, who last played for the team in 2023, took to social media to share a hilarious mix-up from the team that resulted in him getting a random text message.
Ware shared a message he received over the weekend telling him he was randomly selected for a drug test.
Now, if you're wondering why a retired Hall of Famer is getting randomly drug tested by his former team, it's because the Cowboys mistakenly sent him the message instead of current defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.
"Cowboys head trainer Jim Maurer sent me this text last night. I guess it’s go time," Ware wrote.
He followed the screenshot of the text with a video from the gym.
Hey, it's an honest mistake.
Joking aside, however, the Cowboys could use another defensive end after the loss of Sam Williams over the weekend. Unfortunately, something tells me Ware may not be the right fit for the job at 41 years old.
