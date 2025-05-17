Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb share heartwarming moment with young Cowboys' superfan
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has faced plenty of criticism for his performance on the field. Off the field, however, it would be nearly impossible to poke holes in his character.
Prescott has been praised for his openness about mental health and has reached out to fans who have shared major struggles. He's also been great at lifting up children, giving them an excellent role model.
MORE: Micah Parsons' Dallas Cowboys contract extension rumor debunked by reliable source
A video has made the rounds on social media of Prescott doing this once again. This time, he's joined by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as they meet a young fan named Kaysin, who has a prosthetic leg. Kaysin says Prescott is his hero, so he wanted to mirror Dak's tattoo on his leg.
Once Prescott and Lamb were made aware of Kaysin, they took the time to meet him and gave him a signed jersey and handwarmer. Prescott then rolled up his sleeve to compare his tattoo to Kaysin's.
Prescott asked him which tattoo was his favorite, and got excited when the young man pointed to a "Dakota Dude" tattoo. Prescott said that was where his name originated from.
Football is an enjoyable sport, and we can all get wrapped up in the emotion that comes along with it. These moments, however, transcend the game. Hats off to Prescott and Lamb for giving this superfan a memory he will remember for the rest of his life.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 most important Dallas Cowboys revenge games for 2025 NFL season
6 easiest games on Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL schedule
Dallas Cowboys make NFL history with unprecedented schedule stretch
Micah Parsons calls BS on Cowboys insider's claim 'handshake deal is done'
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc