Cowboys vs Texans, NFL Week 11: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Dallas Cowboys (3-6) head into Week 11 attempting to stop a four-game losing streak. They're also looking for their first win at home this season after starting 0-4.
Their opponent for Monday Night Football will be the Houston Texans (6-4) who have lost two in a row and three of their past four. Injuries have played a part in that as they've been without Nico Collins since he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 and Stefon Diggs who tore his ACL in Week 8.
Collins is expected back this weekend, which will be a boost for the road team.
Dallas is dealing with a larger concern with Dak Prescott out for the season with a partially torn hamstring. They struggled without him, and facing a motivated Houston team is the last thing they need.
With that being said, here's all the information needed to catch the Week 11 action.
Cowboys vs. Texans, NFL Week 11: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: ESPN/ABC
Betting Odds: Texans -7.5 | O/U: 42.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Texans Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. Texans on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month. With this game being on Monday Night Football, you can also stream via ESPN+.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
