Dallas Cowboys inactive list Week 10: Offensive line could be an issue
With just hours remaining before their Week 10 kickoff, the Dallas Cowboys received some excellent news. Micah Parsons, who hasn't played since Week 4, will be back in action against the Philadelphia Eagles.
They needed a spark since this will be their first game of the season with Dak Prescott sidelined. The star quarterback suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Cooper Rush will get the start in place of Prescott, and he brings a record of 5-1 into the game. That one loss, however, came against the Eagles.
Rush is going to need help from those around him to pull off the win, and that could include backup Trey Lance. Head coach Mike McCarthy says there could be a package with Lance, and for the first time this season, he's not on the inactive list.
One player who is inactive is Tyler Guyton, the Cowboys's starting left tackle. He's been dealing with a neck injury and will miss Week 10.
As we prepare for this game, let's see which players will join Guyton on the inactive list.
Cowboys inactive list
Dak Prescott, QB
Deuce Vaughn, RB
Jonathan Mingo, WR
Tyler Guyton, OT
K.J. Henry, DE
DaRon Bland, CB
Juanyeh Thomas, S
Eagles inactive list
Tanner McKee (3rd QB)
Darian Kinnard, G
Trevor Keegan, G
Eli Ricks, CB
