Cowboys dodged a bullet by avoiding diva wide receiver fans clamored for

At the NFL trade deadline, the Dallas Cowboys brought in Jonathan Mingo to help strengthen their receiving corps. They were criticized for the price they paid, sending a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the second-year player.
One issue with the compensation is that Mingo cost Dallas more to acquire than DeAndre Hopkins did for Kansas City, or Diontae Johnson for the Baltimore Ravens. They were both added for fifth-round picks.
Fans were clamoring for a wideout earlier in the year, and Johnson was a name mentioned often. Jerry Jones felt validated for their decision since Mingo is younger and on his rookie deal. They also had a third-round grade on him coming into the NFL last season. Those points are strong but he also isn't considered a diva, which has been a knock on Johnson – and that's already showing in Baltimore.
Johnson, who joined Baltimore on Oct. 29 is already showing frustration with his role. He hardly saw the field in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football and posted a cryptic tweet afterward.
Johnson had 357 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers this season on 30 receptions. Mingo had 12 catches for 121 yards and has yet to score his first NFL touchdown.
He has more developing to do than Johnson, but his 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame fits perfectly in their offense. And so far, he's been thrilled with his new home. Perhaps the Cowboys made the right call on this one.
