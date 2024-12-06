Cowboys' Jake Ferguson opens up about concussion scare
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson recently returned to the practice field after missing two games due to a concussion suffered in a Week 11 loss against the Houston Texans.
After a concerning injury, Ferguson has made a full recovery and is excited to rejoin a team that has secured consecutive victories, keeping their slim playoff aspirations alive.
The 25-year-old Pro Bowl tight end, who is currently in his third season, recently shared details about the frightening experience.
“The first two days were really tough,” Ferguson admitted. “I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t find my water bottle. I started crying, something I hadn’t done since my dog passed away in middle school. I had to pause and ask myself, ‘What’s happening to me?’”
Ferguson explained that the medical staff reassured him that these emotional reactions are common side effects of a concussion. The experience forced Ferguson to take his recovery seriously and trust the advice of medical professionals.
“They told me my brain wasn’t functioning properly and was doing everything it could to heal," Ferguson added. "It was a mix of emotions and other strange symptoms. I realized I needed to prioritize my health and listen to the doctors,” he said.
With Ferguson sidelined, second-year tight end Luke Schoonmaker took advantage, recording 14 receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets.
Now fully recovered, Ferguson is excited to be back on the field and help Dallas achieve its first three-game win streak of the season.
“I’m so happy to be back and ready to go,” the third-year tight end concluded.
The Cowboys are hopeful Ferguson will be one of many players fully healthy for the season's final stretch.
