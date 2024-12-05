Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs. Bengals injury report: 17 players land on Thursday's list

The Dallas Cowboys have nearly one-third of the roster on this week's injury report for Monday night's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up their preparations for this weekend's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football and we have the week's first injury report.

As has been the case throughout the 2024-25 NFL season, the Cowboys are once again plagued by the injury bug.

On Thursday, the Cowboys dropped their first injury report of the week which lists a staggering 17 players -- five players Did Not Participate (DNP), six players were limited, and six players were full participants but still had injury designations.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys expected to have key offensive playmaker back vs. Bengals

Among the players who did not participate are future Pro Bowler Zack Martin, who was placed on injured reserve, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is dealing with a nagging AC joint sprain, and starting left tackle Tyler Guyton.

Defensive starters Trevon Diggs and Eric Kendricks, and No. 2 wide receiver Brandin Cooks were among the limited players.

Player

Injury

Thursday Participation

Tyler Guyton, OT

Ankle/Knee

DNP

CeeDee Lamb, WR

Shoulder

DNP

Zack Martin, OG

Ankle/Shoulder

DNP

Juanyeh Thomas, S

Knee

DNP

Nick Vigil, LB

Foot

DNP

Brandin Cooks, WR

NIR-Rest/Knee

Limited

Trevon Diggs, CB

Knee

Limited

Malik Hooker, S

NIR-Rest

Limited

Eric Kendricks, LB

NIR-Rest/Shoulder

Limited

Jourdan Lewis, CB

NIR-Rest

Limited

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Hamstring

Limited

DaRon Bland, CB

Foot

Full

Jake Ferguson, TE

Concussion

Full

Marshawn Kneeland, DE

Knee

Full

Osa Odighizuwa, DT

Shoulder

Full

Cooper Rush, QB

Knee

Full

Tyler Smith, OG

Ankle

Full

It will be interesting to see how players continue to progress throughout the weekend with an extra day to recover. The Dallas Cowboys want to kick December off the way the team ended November, so having all hands on deck would be a good place to start.

The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.

