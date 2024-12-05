Dallas Cowboys vs. Bengals injury report: 17 players land on Thursday's list
The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up their preparations for this weekend's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football and we have the week's first injury report.
As has been the case throughout the 2024-25 NFL season, the Cowboys are once again plagued by the injury bug.
On Thursday, the Cowboys dropped their first injury report of the week which lists a staggering 17 players -- five players Did Not Participate (DNP), six players were limited, and six players were full participants but still had injury designations.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys expected to have key offensive playmaker back vs. Bengals
Among the players who did not participate are future Pro Bowler Zack Martin, who was placed on injured reserve, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is dealing with a nagging AC joint sprain, and starting left tackle Tyler Guyton.
Defensive starters Trevon Diggs and Eric Kendricks, and No. 2 wide receiver Brandin Cooks were among the limited players.
Player
Injury
Thursday Participation
Tyler Guyton, OT
Ankle/Knee
DNP
CeeDee Lamb, WR
Shoulder
DNP
Zack Martin, OG
Ankle/Shoulder
DNP
Juanyeh Thomas, S
Knee
DNP
Nick Vigil, LB
Foot
DNP
Brandin Cooks, WR
NIR-Rest/Knee
Limited
Trevon Diggs, CB
Knee
Limited
Malik Hooker, S
NIR-Rest
Limited
Eric Kendricks, LB
NIR-Rest/Shoulder
Limited
Jourdan Lewis, CB
NIR-Rest
Limited
DeMarvion Overshown, LB
Hamstring
Limited
DaRon Bland, CB
Foot
Full
Jake Ferguson, TE
Concussion
Full
Marshawn Kneeland, DE
Knee
Full
Osa Odighizuwa, DT
Shoulder
Full
Cooper Rush, QB
Knee
Full
Tyler Smith, OG
Ankle
Full
It will be interesting to see how players continue to progress throughout the weekend with an extra day to recover. The Dallas Cowboys want to kick December off the way the team ended November, so having all hands on deck would be a good place to start.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
