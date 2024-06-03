Dallas Cowboys issue statement on Larry Allen's sudden death
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys organization and sports world lost one of the best NFL players and people. Super Bowl champion and Cowboys legend Larry Allen has passed away at 52.
The team announced the news that the Pro Football Hall of Famer passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Jones family shared their condolences for Allen, who played 12 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Cowboys and was one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history.
RELATED: Tributes pour in from NFL, Dallas Cowboys fans after Larry Allen's sudden passing
The Cowboys issued the following statement about Allen:
"The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday. Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."
"He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle – whom he referred to as his heart and soul – his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III."
"The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry."
"Memorial service arrangements and details will be announced in the near future."
Allen retired as a Cowboy, signing a one-day contract with Dallas in 2009 after spending his final two NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.