NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys can make up ground with win

The Dallas Cowboys had a much-needed bye week during Week 7, but that didn't stop the rest of the league from being its usual, chaotic self.
Let's cut right to the chase and look at the NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 8.
32. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers don't play good football, but they should always wear teal. The franchise should already be gearing up for the 2025 draft.
31. New England Patriots
The head coach has called the team soft, and a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars has all but ended the New England Patriots 2024 campaign.
30. Cleveland Browns
To sum up where the Cleveland Browns currently are, the fanbase cheered when starting quarterback Deshaun Watson got hurt. I think that's enough.
29. Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have not been the same team since Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Even with the news of his return, it might be too little, too late.
28. Tennessee Titans
Mason Rudolph has become the starting quarterback due to a Will Levis "injury." But, even with a quarterback change, nothing is saving the 2024 Tennessee Titans.
27. Jacksonville Jaguars
It makes no sense that the Jacksonville Jaguars are not better than they are with the talent they have. While it has been a disappointing season so far, the team proved they still can put together an impressive performance in their Week 7 win.
26. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders lost an ugly one against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Tom Brady has his hands full in building this franchise into one of the best.
25. New Orleans Saints
The bottom of the NFL is not a place anyone wants to be, yet there are many teams here, the New Orleans Saints being one of them. It feels that a new regime is in order for New Orleans.
24. New York Giants
The beloved New York Giants are running off the tracks. The team benched Daniel Jones in their beating at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. Another coaching change in the Big Apple is imminent.
23. Los Angeles Rams
Since selling their soul to win a Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams have had zero luck with injuries. This team is a shell of itself but is still finding ways to win with Matthew Stafford.
22. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos continue to find ways to win, and it could be because of head coach Sean Payton. Maybe the Cowboys should have hired Payton a long time ago.
21. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals won one of the most boring primetime games of the season on Monday. However, this team has plenty of potential to be a Wild Card threat this postseason.
20. Cincinnati Bengals
For the most part, the Cincinnati Bengals are beating the teams they should beat and losing to the teams you would expect them to lose to. This team still has the talent to make things interesting if they clinch a playoff berth.
19. New York Jets
The New York Jets fired their coach and traded for an All-Pro wide receiver. But wouldn't you know it, they are still not one of the best teams in the league. Shocker, huh?
18. Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are staying on pace as a Wild Card team with their 4-3 record. A returning Jonathan Taylor could lead this team to a postseason berth.
17. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have everything but a competent wide receiver unit, which is keeping this team from being special.
16. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are coming off a bye week, and the week before that, the most embarrassing loss of the season. Week 8 will tell the story of the 2024 Cowboys.
15. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have looked like a real threat to the NFC this season. However, their blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday proved that anything can happen on any given Sunday.
14. Philadelphia Eagles
Are the Eagles heating up at the right time? Their 28-3 drumming of the Giants has me leaning that way.
13. Washington Commanders
Even losing starting quarterback Jayden Daniels didn't stop the Washington Commanders from their 40-7 trouncing over the Panthers. The Commanders continue to be the team in the NFC East.
12. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears have been the biggest surprise of the season, as the team currently sits at 4-2. Could the Bears make a postseason run in Caleb Williams' first season?
11. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are feeling the Super Bowl hangover. The team has lost both of its top two receiving options, which means quarterback Brock Purdy will need to prove he is one the best in the league in the coming weeks.
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
Maybe Russell Wilson's return was more important than fans thought. Wilson led the Steelers to a dominating victory over the Jets in Week 7. Wilson's return could make the Steelers the king of the AFC North.
9. Seattle Seahawks
After two tough weeks in a row, the Seattle Seahawks finally got back to their winning ways on Sunday. This team has the talent to take on the 49ers for the NFC West crown.
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't have had a worse Monday night. The Bucs lost receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, and the loss to the Baltimore Ravens doesn't even feel like the worst thing that could have happened.
7. Houston Texans
Even with the last-second loss, the Houston Texans are one of the best in the league. This team will regroup from this and be back just as they were.
6. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are a mainstay at the top of the league every season. It seems the franchise has hit another dinger with quarterback Jordan Love.
5. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are a wagon, and adding wide receiver Amari Cooper only makes them more deadly. Have the Kansas City Chiefs finally met their match?
4. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are another threat to the reign of terror the Chiefs have had on the AFC. However, the biggest factor has been putting it all together at the right time.
3. Minnesota Vikings
No team looked better in a loss during Week 7 than the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings continue to show they belong, and Sam Darnold is the right guy to lead them.
2. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are at the top of the NFC. They walked into Minnesota and left the undefeated Vikings with their first loss of the season. The message has been sent: the Lions are for real.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Until someone can beat them, the Kansas City Chiefs continue to be the best team in the NFL. Honestly, even with a loss, it would be hard to take this team off the top of the polls.
