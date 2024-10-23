Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Wednesday, October 23

The first Dallas Cowboys injury report of Week 8 is here, with with three players missing practice and four players limited ahead of the San Francisco 49ers game.

The Dallas Cowboys have returned to the practice field following the Week 7 bye. As preparations ramp up for the Week 8 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, the first official practice report has been released.

Three players did not practice, including All-Pros Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, while four players were limited.

The third player who did not practice was Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey, but don't worry Cowboys Nation, he missed practice because of jury duty.

Which players were limited in practice?

A full look at the Cowboys injury report for Wednesday, October 23, can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys Week 8 injury report: Wednesday, October 23

Player

Injury

Wednesday Participation

Brandon Aubrey, K

NIR-other (jury duty)

DNP

DaRon Bland, CB

Foot

DNP

Caelen Carson, CB

Shoulder

Full

Ryan Flournoy, WR

Ankle

Limited

Eric Kendricks, LB

Shoulder

Limited

Marist Liufau, LB

Shoulder

Full

Micah Parsons, DE

Ankle

DNP

Jordan Phillips, DT

Wrist

Full

John Stephens, TE

Knee

Limited

Nick Vigil, LB

Foot

Limited

Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that Parsons and Bland will likely be gametime decisions, so the slow start to the week of practice seems to back those claims up.

It will be interesting to see how the players continue to improve as the week of practice goes on.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.

