Dallas Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Wednesday, October 23
The Dallas Cowboys have returned to the practice field following the Week 7 bye. As preparations ramp up for the Week 8 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, the first official practice report has been released.
Three players did not practice, including All-Pros Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, while four players were limited.
The third player who did not practice was Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey, but don't worry Cowboys Nation, he missed practice because of jury duty.
Which players were limited in practice?
A full look at the Cowboys injury report for Wednesday, October 23, can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys Week 8 injury report: Wednesday, October 23
Player
Injury
Wednesday Participation
Brandon Aubrey, K
NIR-other (jury duty)
DNP
DaRon Bland, CB
Foot
DNP
Caelen Carson, CB
Shoulder
Full
Ryan Flournoy, WR
Ankle
Limited
Eric Kendricks, LB
Shoulder
Limited
Marist Liufau, LB
Shoulder
Full
Micah Parsons, DE
Ankle
DNP
Jordan Phillips, DT
Wrist
Full
John Stephens, TE
Knee
Limited
Nick Vigil, LB
Foot
Limited
Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that Parsons and Bland will likely be gametime decisions, so the slow start to the week of practice seems to back those claims up.
It will be interesting to see how the players continue to improve as the week of practice goes on.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
