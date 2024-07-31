Dallas Cowboys have a new contender for third wide receiver spot
While looking at the Dallas Cowboys during the training camp in Oxnard, NFL insider Albert Breer started the discussion the same way everyone has this offseason — by looking at expiring contracts.
The most important note from Breer was a lack of panic when it comes to getting Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and eventually, Micah Parsons signed. He added that Lamb’s holdout has had an unintended positive impact. His absence has led to more snaps for their younger wideouts, who are battling for the WR3 spot.
Breer said Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks are making an impact, he also said not to overlook KaVontae Turpin as a candidate. The return specialist is off to a hot start and reminded Jon Machota that he was a star in the USFL as a receiver.
I’m a receiver. That’s what I went to the USFL as. I’m a receiver at the end of the day.- — Turpin, via Jon Machota
Turpin was used as a gadget player on offense in 2023 but made an impact when utilized as a wideout. He finished with 127 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 receptions.
MORE: KaVontae Turpin practices new kickoff rules, jukes out entire team
While he hopes to do more work on offense, Turpin remains excited about his future as a kick returner. He's especially pumped for the new rules, which he thinks could ultimately lead to teams trying to keep him from getting his hands on the ball.
Even if Turpin doesn’t outright win the WR3 job over Tolbert and Brooks, he needs more snaps on offense this season. With fewer weapons this year after free agency departures, the Cowboys would benefit from his ability to break a play wide open on any given snap.
