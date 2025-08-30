Dallas Cowboys legend, anchor of 'Doomsday Defense' dies at 84
A legendary member of the Dallas Cowboys has passed away.
On Saturday, August 30, the team announced the passing of legendary linebacker Lee Roy Jordan, who anchored the "Doomsday Defense" from 1963-1976.
During his time in Dallas, Jordan helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl VI and was a two-time second-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler.
Jordan was 84 years old.
“It is with a very heavy heart that we share the passing of Lee Roy Jordan,” a statement from the Cowboys read. “An inspirational leader of the Cowboys first championship teams, Jordan was at the core of the Dallas Cowboys ‘Doomsday Defense,’ anchoring the middle linebacker spot for 14 years.
"As a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro choice, Jordan was the first Dallas Cowboy inducted into the Ring of Honor by Jerry Jones in 1989. With fearless instincts, leadership, and a relentless work ethic, Jordan was the embodiment of the Cowboys' spirit. Off the field, his commitment to his community was the centerpiece of his life after retiring in 1976.
The statement continued, “His legacy lives on as a model of dedication, integrity and toughness. Lee Roy Jordan’s impact on the game, and on those who knew him, will live on forever. Our hearts go out to Lee Roy’s family, friends and loved ones.”
Our deepest condolences go out to Jordan's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.
