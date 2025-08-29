Brian Schottenheimer doubles down on 'unanimous' Micah Parsons trade comment
The Dallas Cowboys took the practice field again on Friday, but the team being in action was the furthest thing from anyone's mind.
On Thursday, the Cowboys shocked the entire NFL when it was announced that the team was trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
Friday's practice was more of an introduction to the team's new defensive tackle, Kenny Clark, who they acquired in the trade. It was also the first time Brian Schottenheimer would speak with the media since the trade.
Up to this point, Schottenheimer has been completely transparent with the media. The first-year head coach shared the same sentiment that owner Jerry Jones said about the trade during Thursday night's press conference, and that's that this trade was a unanimous decision by the front office and the coaching staff.
"At the end of the day, it was unanimous," Schottenheimer told Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Those comments mean that everyone was on the same page before the Cowboys accepted the biggest trade of the NFL season.
The fallout from this trade will not be known for quite some time. The Cowboys did get two first-round picks out of this. But the franchise is going along like this move will not impact the team as much as the media may seem to think. Only time will tell.
