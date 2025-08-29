New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark is exactly what team needs for run-stopping woes & numbers prove it
Dallas Cowboys fans have had time to sleep on the news that the team traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
If there are still fans up in arms over the decision to trade Parsons, it's time to put that in the past and look towards the future.
The Cowboys did not come away from this deal empty-handed. The franchise received future draft picks and one of the best defensive tackles in the league, in three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark.
MORE: Cowboys slammed for 'malpractice' with Micah Parsons-Packers trade
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stressed during his press conference on Thursday night that the team has to find a way to stop the run. With Clark, they may actually do that.
NFL Next Gen Stats proves that Clark is the exact player Jones was describing during the press conference, and could somehow make this defense better in the absence of Parsons.
In his career, Clark has a run stop percentage of 11.1 percent. According to the numbers, Clark has 273 run stops on 2,461 snaps. Last season, he had his highest percentage of run stuffs at 4 percent.
MORE: Kenny Clark's Cowboys jersey number announced after Micah Parsons trade
The Cowboys' front office feels like they have the exact player needed for this team to make some noise in the postseason. However, it's the double-digit sacks by Parsons for the last four seasons that could be potentially hard to find this year.
