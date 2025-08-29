Dallas Cowboys' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of 2025 NFL season vs Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys are less than one week away from the NFL opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles as Week One of the 2025-26 regular season officially kicks off.
It's been a wild couple of days for Cowboys fans, but now the Week One showdown is fully in everyone's sights.
On Friday, the team returned to practice and later released the first unoficially depth chart for the first week of the season. There is still plenty that can change, but it's a quick glimpse at what the lineup could look like if everyone stays healthy throughout the upcoming week of practice.
MORE: Cowboys land explosive EDGE, RB in 3-round mock post-Micah Parsons trade
In the first game of the post-Micah Parsons era, the team's starting defensive ends are Dante Fowler and Sam Williams. The recently acquired Kenny Clark is listed in the starting lineup alongside Osa Odighizuwa.
Dallas has just four wide receivers on the roster, so the team will need to make some moves to add depth before the season opener, while veteran Miles Sanders gets the RB2 job over rookie Jaydon Blue.
MORE: Kenny Clark aims for immediate impact with Cowboys after Micah Parsons trade
Trevon Diggs as listed as one of the team's starting cornerbacks in the unofficial depth chart, but there is still no word on whether he will be healthy enough to suit up for the game.
Dallas and Philadelphia are set to kickoff on Thursday, September 4, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
