Cowboy Roundup: Very Jerry Thanksgiving, Jadeveon Clowney works with rehab group

Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to December, and it's the most crucial time on the NFL calendar. Dallas enters the month on a three-game winning streak and is one of the hottest teams in the league.

Following the team's Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cowboys enjoyed a two-day hiatus before returning to practice on Sunday afternoon.

When the team reported back to the score, the Cowboys announced All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs would be taking the field and opening his 21-day practice window as he prepares to return from injured reserve.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

There is hope Diggs will be able to suit up against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 14, but we will have to wait and see how the week plays out.

While we play that waiting game, let's take a spin around the internet and check out all of the news and headlines that we may have missed online and across social media that we may have missed.

Very Jerry Thanksgiving

Charlotte Jones serves as the executive vice president and chief brand officer of the Cowboys. She is also chairman of the Salvation Army's National Advisory Board.

But, most notably, Charlotte is the daughter of Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Over the weekend, she shared a Jones family photo of Jerry and company celebrating the holiday following the team's big win over the Chiefs. You can never go wrong with some Tito's and Miller Lite.

Jadeveon Clowney works with rehab group

Jadeveon Clowney was on the cords. He’s been dealing with a couple of issues as of late. No Tyler Guyton (ankle) during portion of practice open to media Sunday. pic.twitter.com/o8zgtohH3i — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 30, 2025

Veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has been a solid contributor for the Cowboys since signing with the team following its Week 2 win over the New York Giants. When the team returned to practice for Week 14, he was working with the rehab group.

It will be something to monitor as the week goes on,

