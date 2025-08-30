'Diva' Micah Parsons 'not well-liked' with Cowboys, anonymous AFC coach says
The Dallas Cowboys are beginning a new era after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
Cowboys fans likely woke up Friday morning thinking they only had a nightmare, but the horror of Jerry Jones is very real.
Dallas got two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark in return, a haul that certainly doesn't equal Parsons' elite value as things stand. But if some recent reports about Parsons' locker room presence are true, perhaps there are some positives Dallas can take from the trade.
According to SI's Matt Verderame, an anonymous AFC defensive coordinator recently ripped Parsons, calling him "a pain in the a**" for the Cowboys to deal with.
“He’s not a well-liked player in the building," the defensive coordinator said, per Verderame. "He’s a diva. He can be a pain in the ass. But he can rush the passer.”
Regardless of whether or not Parsons was a cancer in the locker room hardly matters when taking into account his incredible on-field impact.
After being the No. 12 overall pick by Dallas in the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons ends his Cowboys career having started all 63 games while posting 256 total tackles (172 solo), 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries (one return for touchdown) and nine pass breakups. He also won the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year, made it to four Pro Bowls and was a two-time First Team All-Pro.
Wearing the No. 1 jersey, Parsons will make his Packers debut on Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Prior to that, the Cowboys will see how their defense holds up for the first time without Parsons in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.
