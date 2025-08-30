Cowboys Country

'Diva' Micah Parsons 'not well-liked' with Cowboys, anonymous AFC coach says

Former Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons reportedly ruffled some feathers during his time in Arlington before he was traded to the Green Bay Packers.

Zach Dimmitt

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are beginning a new era after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

Cowboys fans likely woke up Friday morning thinking they only had a nightmare, but the horror of Jerry Jones is very real.

Dallas got two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark in return, a haul that certainly doesn't equal Parsons' elite value as things stand. But if some recent reports about Parsons' locker room presence are true, perhaps there are some positives Dallas can take from the trade.

MORE: 'Egotistical' Micah Parsons 'rankled teammates' in Cowboys locker room, insider says

According to SI's Matt Verderame, an anonymous AFC defensive coordinator recently ripped Parsons, calling him "a pain in the a**" for the Cowboys to deal with.

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“He’s not a well-liked player in the building," the defensive coordinator said, per Verderame. "He’s a diva. He can be a pain in the ass. But he can rush the passer.”

Regardless of whether or not Parsons was a cancer in the locker room hardly matters when taking into account his incredible on-field impact.

MORE: New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark 'shocked' to join team after Micah Parsons trade

After being the No. 12 overall pick by Dallas in the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons ends his Cowboys career having started all 63 games while posting 256 total tackles (172 solo), 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries (one return for touchdown) and nine pass breakups. He also won the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year, made it to four Pro Bowls and was a two-time First Team All-Pro.

Wearing the No. 1 jersey, Parsons will make his Packers debut on Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Prior to that, the Cowboys will see how their defense holds up for the first time without Parsons in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks off the field after the preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Winners & losers of Micah Parsons trade from Dallas Cowboys to Packers

4 reasons Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade could be a good thing

Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space after Micah Parsons trade to Packers

Micah Parsons trade: Cowboys' full compensation revealed, including player

Kenny Clark: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new DT in Micah Parsons trade

Jerry Jones shades Micah Parsons in first comments after Dallas Cowboys-Packers trade

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News