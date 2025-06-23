Dallas Cowboys linked to compelling trade for perennial 1,000-yard RB
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to enter the 2025 NFL campaign with a major question mark in their backfield. They lost Rico Dowdle to free agency, signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders and also selected Jaydon Blue in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
As you can see, the Cowboys basically have an unknown conglomerate at the running back position right now, so it would help if they added some stability.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed off 10 players who could already be on the trade block with training camp just around the corner, and Los Angeles Chargers halfback Najee Harris — who just signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in free agency — was named.
Knox then went on to cite Dallas as a potential trade destination for the former Pro Bowler, who rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Teams in need of running back help would at least be wise to call about Harris' availability," Knox wrote. "While he was never a high-level starter with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was a dependable high-volume back who topped 1,000 rushing yards in all four campaigns. Dallas should consider adding Harris as a high-floor option in its backfield."
Harris actually wouldn't represent a terrible trade option for the Cowboys, even if he did average just 3.9 yards per carry throughout his Steelers tenure.
The idea of a Williams-Sanders duo is not exactly tantalizing, and while Blue certainly has potential, Dallas may be better served opting for a more proven piece.
That being said, it seems hard to imagine Los Angeles moving Harris this quickly, even after selecting Omarion Hampton in the first round of the draft and bringing in undrafted rookie Raheim Sanders.
